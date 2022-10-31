Moped rider critically injured in collision with truck in Kailua

A moped rider was critically injured after the moped was rear-ended by a pickup truck in Kailua Sunday.
The collision occurred on Kalanianaole Highway, approximately one-tenth of a mile before the Kanapuu Drive intersection at about 6:30 p.m.
Honolulu police said a yellow Zhong moped operated by a female was traveling eastbound on the highway when it was rear-ended by a silver Chevrolet pickup truck.
The truck driver, a 42-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.
The moped rider was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The moped rider’s age was not immediately available.
Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.
