Moped rider critically injured in collision with truck in Kailua

A moped rider was critically injured after the moped was rear-ended by a pickup truck in Kailua Sunday.

The collision occurred on Kalanianaole Highway, approximately one-tenth of a mile before the Kanapuu Drive intersection at about 6:30 p.m.

Honolulu police said a yellow Zhong moped operated by a female was traveling eastbound on the highway when it was rear-ended by a silver Chevrolet pickup truck.

The truck driver, a 42-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The moped rider was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The moped rider’s age was not immediately available.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.