Portion of H-1 eastbound at Kinau Street to close for nightly repaving work

The H-1 freeway eastbound is scheduled for full closure from the Kinau Street offramp to the Piikoi Street underpass for paving work, starting next Monday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says roadwork will be scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

During closure hours, motorists traveling eastbound on H-1 will be detoured to the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22), and may continue eastbound on Kinau Street, where they may enter the H-1 Freeway by the Piikoi Street on-ramp.

Motorists should be aware that daytime roadwork will be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, and again on Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Work will not occur during the evenings of these holidays.

The paving project is anticipated to be completed by May 2023, HDOT said.

The public is advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations if traveling through the area. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure.