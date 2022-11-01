comscore Police seek information on suspect in Waikiki stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police seek information on suspect in Waikiki stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:38 pm

  • Video by Honolulu Police Department

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT A screenshot from surveillance video shows the suspect in a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man critically injured in Waikiki.

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    A screenshot from surveillance video shows the suspect in a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man critically injured in Waikiki.

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with Saturday’s stabbing that left a 30-year-old man critically injured in Waikiki.

Police said the suspect followed the victim into an alley at 2270 Kalakaua Ave. and stabbed him several times in the stomach with a knife at about 11:55 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

Police have released surveillance video camera images of the suspect.

He is described to be in his 50s. The suspect has a gray mustache and was wearing glasses, a light-colored hat, black pants, black gloves and slide sandals at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii Health Department issues nearly $110K in fines for air pollution control permit violations
Next Story
Kyrie Irving won’t speak today amid social media post fallout

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up