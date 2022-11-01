Police seek information on suspect in Waikiki stabbing

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with Saturday’s stabbing that left a 30-year-old man critically injured in Waikiki.
Police said the suspect followed the victim into an alley at 2270 Kalakaua Ave. and stabbed him several times in the stomach with a knife at about 11:55 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
Police have released surveillance video camera images of the suspect.
He is described to be in his 50s. The suspect has a gray mustache and was wearing glasses, a light-colored hat, black pants, black gloves and slide sandals at the time of the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
