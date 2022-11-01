comscore Teens and girl, 3, seriously injured when modified golf cart flips in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Teens and girl, 3, seriously injured when modified golf cart flips in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:29 am

Two teenagers and a 3-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries after a modified golf cart they were in flipped in Kapolei Monday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Halana and Kaiau streets at about 7:15 p.m.

EMS treated two 15-year-old girls and the 3-year-old at the scene and took them in serious condition to a hospital.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, representative says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up