Teens and girl, 3, seriously injured when modified golf cart flips in Kapolei

Two teenagers and a 3-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries after a modified golf cart they were in flipped in Kapolei Monday.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Halana and Kaiau streets at about 7:15 p.m.
EMS treated two 15-year-old girls and the 3-year-old at the scene and took them in serious condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.