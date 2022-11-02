Hawaii records 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,017 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 362,834.

Department officials also reported seven more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,711. All the latest deaths were reported as kupuna ages 60 and older.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined 165 compared with 177 reported on Oct. 26.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Oct. 22 to 28) than the week-over-week infection count (Oct. 25 to 31) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 11.7 compared with 12.5 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 5.5% compared with 6.2% in the previous week.

By island, there were 691 cases reported on Oahu, 121 on Hawaii island, 119 on Maui, 63 on Kauai, one on Molokai and one on Lanai. Another 21 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

To date, 78% of Hawaii residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, while about 43% have been boosted in the last 12 months, health officials said. A total of 167,434 residents have received the new bivalent booster, representing 11.8% of the state’s population.