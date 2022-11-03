comscore Man, 32, pulled from waters at ‘Eternity Beach,’ in critical condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 32, pulled from waters at ‘Eternity Beach,’ in critical condition

Honolulu first responders this afternoon resuscitated a 32-year-old man pulled from the ocean off of “Eternity Beach” and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, bystanders pulled the unresponsive man from waters just after 1 p.m. from “Eternity Beach,” or Halona Beach Cove in East Honolulu, after he jumped into the ocean off of a rock.

Bystanders had started CPR before responders from Ocean Safety as well as the Honolulu Fire Department arrived and took over, and were able to regain a pulse.

HFD says it received a 911 call at 1:06 p.m. for a cardiac arrest, and responded with six units and 20 personnel.

Firefighters hiked down to a rocky ledge where the man had been pulled out of the ocean, and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted him to a landing zone.

Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life-saving treatment and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition.

