Heavy rain prompts flood advisories for Oahu, Hawaii island

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the flood advisory for windward Oahu until 12:30 p.m. today.

”At 10:18 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe has decreased in coverage, though small areas of heavy showers are producing rainfall of around 1 inch per hour over the Koolau Mountains. Additional heavy rainfall will be possible into the afternoon,” forecasters said.

The advisory covers Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.

A separate flood advisory for parts of the Big Island remains in effect until 11:45 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Heavy rainfall has prompted a flood advisory for Oahu through 10:30 a.m. today, and a separate advisory for parts of the Big Island.

“At 9:26 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour,” the National Weather Service said. “Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will be possible through 10 a.m.”

Forecasters said locations that will experience flooding include Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.

Weather officials advise people to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

On Hawaii island, the flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m., according to the weather service.

“At 8:41 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and Hilo districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” officials said.

The advisory includes Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Keaau, Glenwood, Pahoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Honomu,Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.

In addition, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Big Island summits through noon today with freezing rain expected, forecasters said. The advisory covers summits above 13,000 feet.