HFD extinguishes fire at Waimanalo Elementary School

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire Saturday night at Waimanalo Elementary School.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a call at 9 p.m. for the fire at 41-1330 Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo and sent 10 units staffed with 38 personnel, according to a statement. The first firefighters arrived at the scene nine minutes later to discover a fire burning in one of the buildings. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 9:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation. HFD did not immediately provide a cause for the fire nor a damage estimate.