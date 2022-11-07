Authorities ID 2 killed in hang glider crash at Kaena Point

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in Saturday’s motorized hang glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore as 58-year-old Marc S. Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas.

The Federation Aviation Administration said a single-engine EDGE XT-912-L crashed “under unknown circumstances” at Kaena Point State Park at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Paradise Air Hawaii Inc., doing business as Paradise Hang Gliding, at Dillingham Airfield, had said in a statement Saturday that an instructor and student died in the crash.

The company said the instructor was “highly experienced” and “had a perfect safety record” with Paradise Air.

According to aircraft records, the weight-shift-control light sport aircraft made by Airborne Windsports was built in 2016.