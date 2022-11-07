Man, 55, dies in Kakaako pedestrian collision

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after an alleged drunken driver struck him while the pedestrian was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako early Saturday.
Honolulu police said a vehicle operated by a 29-year-old man was traveling westbound on Ala Moana Boulevard and hit the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk at about 12:30 a.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorist was not injured in the collision.
Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Police arrested the 29-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
It’s unknown at this time whether speed or drugs were involved.
This is the 41st traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.
