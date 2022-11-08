Man, 31, dies after allegedly breaking into Maunawili home

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who allegedly broke into a home and became unresponsive in Maunawili Monday.

Police said officers were called to a report of a “burglary in progress” at a home in the area of Ulupuni and Uluhala streets just before 8:30 a.m.

The 911 caller reported a male suspect was acting erratically prior to breaking into the residence and became unresponsive once he was inside the home, police added.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police classified the case as an unattended death.

The man’s name and the exact cause of his death have yet to be released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.