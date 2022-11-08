Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/ news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Developers of the Hilton Hawaiian Village AMB Tower project do not have to provide community givebacks, but community benefits to modify the planned development resort permit will be required. Information in a story on Page A1 Sunday was inaccurate.