Firefighters rescue 6 lost hikers after sunset on Aiea Loop Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued six lost hikers on the Aiea Loop Trail after sunset on Tuesday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding the six lost hikers. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on the scene 15 minutes later.

Firefighters ascended the trail on foot via two different trailheads and found the lost hikers at 6:43 p.m. The hikers were not injured, and were escorted off the trail at 7:15 p.m.

The hikers declined further assistance.

HFD reminds hikers to research trails and learn the route before heading out. Hikers should be aware of weather conditions, the time the sun sets, and determine a turnaround time. Hikers should also carry a fully-charged cell phone in case of an emergency.