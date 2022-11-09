Man, 30, dies in Wahiawa motorcycle crash

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 30-year-old motorcyclist in Wahiawa Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and struck a concrete island shortly after 9:05 p.m.

He was thrown onto the roadway upon impact.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him to a hospital where he later died.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said it’s unknown whether speed or drugs were factors.

This is the 43rd traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.