Man, 30, dies in Wahiawa motorcycle crash

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 30-year-old motorcyclist in Wahiawa Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and struck a concrete island shortly after 9:05 p.m.
He was thrown onto the roadway upon impact.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him to a hospital where he later died.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police said it’s unknown whether speed or drugs were factors.
This is the 43rd traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.
