Man, 32, in critical condition following collision on H-1 freeway in Ewa area

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway in the Ewa area.
The collision took place at around 1 p.m. today on the highway’s eastbound lanes near Kualakai Parkway on-ramp, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS administered life-saving treatment on the patient from the collision. He was taken to a trauma hospital, EMS said.
