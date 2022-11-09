Man, 32, in critical condition following collision on H-1 freeway in Ewa area

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway in the Ewa area.

The collision took place at around 1 p.m. today on the highway’s eastbound lanes near Kualakai Parkway on-ramp, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS administered life-saving treatment on the patient from the collision. He was taken to a trauma hospital, EMS said.