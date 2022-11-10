Man, 29, charged in armed robbery at illegal game room in Nanakuli

A 29-year-old man has been charged for first-degree robbery of an illegal game room in the Nanakuli area.

Christopher Miyose’s bail has been set at $500,000 for the Nov. 2 robbery, in which Miyose allegedly brandished a firearm at the game room and demanded money from at least one victim.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that Miyose fled the scene but was arrested Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m. He was charged today.