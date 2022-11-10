comscore Man, 31, critically injured when SUV overturns in West Oahu
Man, 31, critically injured when SUV overturns in West Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in West Oahu Wednesday.

Honolulu police said a silver Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle was traveling “erratically” on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway when the driver lost control of the vehicle at about 1:05 p.m.

The SUV veered onto the shoulder, overturned and struck the center median divider near the Kunia Road offramp, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

