Man, 31, critically injured when SUV overturns in West Oahu

A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in West Oahu Wednesday.

Honolulu police said a silver Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle was traveling “erratically” on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway when the driver lost control of the vehicle at about 1:05 p.m.

The SUV veered onto the shoulder, overturned and struck the center median divider near the Kunia Road offramp, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.