Police find ‘hoax’ explosive device at Kalihi home

Honolulu police responded to a report of a possible explosive device at a home in Kalihi today that was later determined to be a “hoax device,” the Honolulu Police Department said.

Officers initially responded to a domestic violence call involving a 32-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man in the 1100 block of Hala Drive at about 6 a.m.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived, said Capt. Parker Bode at a news conference held today at the police department’s main headquarters.

During a police investigation, officers discovered what appeared to be a possible explosive device in the home.

Police evacuated approximately 10 nearby residents and set up a perimeter.

Bomb technicians of the police department’s Specialized Services Division arrived and determined the device was not an explosive. Bode declined to provide further details on the hoax device.

Police recovered the device and a firearm from the scene. Evacuees returned to their homes after officers gave the all-clear at about 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police have initiated an abuse of a family or household member case.

Bode said the suspect, who has a prior felony conviction for terroristic threatening, is still at-large.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or description.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.