Movie production to again close portions of Kapaa Quarry Road

Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road in windward Oahu will once again will be closed on Sunday to allow a movie production to complete filming of a car stunt sequence, according to city officials.

The Honolulu Film Office says precision drivers will be performing a stunt sequence along the road, making it unsafe for the general public.

On Sunday, partial closures will take place on Kapaa Quarry Road as follows:

>> 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed from Kalanianaole Highway up to the Kapaa Transfer Station. No access to Le Jardin Academy or through traffic will be allowed.

>> 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The middle section of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed between Le Jardin Academy and the Kapaa Transfer Station. Motorists are asked to access Le Jardin from Kalanianaole Highway and the transfer station from the Kalaheo High School side during these times. Both Le Jardin and the transfer station will be accessible, but no through traffic will be allowed.

>> 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: After 3 p.m., intermittent traffic control will be conducted in the area near the Kapaa Transfer Station. Motorists in the area will be asked to hold for a short time, similar to when tree trimmers are at work.

“One additional day is needed to complete the stunt sequence being filmed due to mechanical difficulties with one of the specialty vehicles,” says Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau in a news release. “Mahalo nui loa to the community and area businesses for their overwhelming support.”