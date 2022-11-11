Police seek public’s help finding driver in fatal Waimanalo hit-and-run

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a driver in connection with Saturday’s hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old moped rider in Waimanalo.

Police said a black, two-door BMW Coupe with the Hawaii license plate TTN 162 was traveling westbound on Kalanianaole Highway near Bell Street when it rear-ended a white moped at about 7:30 p.m.

The BMW driver did not stop to render aid to the moped rider and continued westbound on the highway, police said.

Police said the rider sustained head and bodily injuries and was taken in critical condition.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified the police department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section Monday that the rider, identified as Jay H. Sylva,died.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver or the BMW is asked to call the Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.