Firefighters extinguish fire at USPS mail drop box in Kapolei

Honolulu firefighters this morning put out a rubbish fire at a U.S. Postal Service mail drop box in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Kapolei post office at around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find smoke emanating from a mail drop box fronting the post office.

HFD said that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the USPS postmaster said that any mail deposited into the drop box after around 2:30 p.m. Friday may have been destroyed. Intact mail will be returned to the sender via USPS mail.

Those who have questions can call the USPS Consumer Affairs Office at 800-275-8777.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation.