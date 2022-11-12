Teenage hiker rescued at Waimano Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued a teenage hiker who was injured near the waterfall at the Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call at around 2:45 p.m. about an injured hiker on the trail. HFD personnel arrived a few minutes later and established a landing zone at the top of Waimano Home Road while other personnel ascended the foot by trail.
The caller said that that the hiker was a teenage girl who was injured while hiking near the waterfall on the hike.
HFD made contact with and conducted a medical assessment for the hiker. She was then flown to the landing zone via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the hiker at around 4 p.m.
