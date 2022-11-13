Ocean Safety personnel rescue 32 on Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued 32 people on Oahu’s North Shore and made more than 2,900 preventative actions today.

The majority of the rescues were at Waimea Bay, including a 22-year-old military resident who suffered an injury when he was washed up in the shore break. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and evaluated the patent, who declined to be transported. The surf was said to have 18- to 20-foot faces.

Ocean Safety also responded to a snorkeler in his 30s who was pulled out at Sharks Cove. He suffered a head laceration. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and administered advanced life support and transported the California visitor to an emergency room in serious condition.