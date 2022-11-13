Sick hiker rescued from Koko Head Crater Trail

A sick hiker was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department this morning from the Koko Head Crater Trail.
HFD received a 911 call at 10:35 a.m. and responded to the hiker with five units staffed with 16 personnel.
The first unit arrived at the scene at 10:41 a.m. to establish command and initiated a hike up the trail at Kokohead District Park. It was reported that a male hiker in his 40s was hiking near the top of the trail and started to feel sick. At 11:04 a.m., the first unit arrived at the patient to conduct a medical assessment and help decide on an extraction plan.
At 11:07 a.m., the HFD’s Air 1 and rescue personnel airlifted the sick hiker to a nearby landing zone safely where Emergency Medical Services was standing by. It is unknown if the hiker was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
