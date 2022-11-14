comscore Yale beats Hawaii in OT to win Rainbow Classic
Yale beats Hawaii in OT to win Rainbow Classic

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Yale Bulldogs EJ Jarvis blocked a shot by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Beon Riley in an Outrigger Rainbow Classic Men’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

    Yale Bulldogs EJ Jarvis blocked a shot by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Beon Riley in an Outrigger Rainbow Classic Men’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

August Mahoney hit four free throws in the final 33.8 seconds and Yale held off a frenetic Hawaii comeback attempt for a 62-59 overtime victory in tonight’s final round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

The Bulldogs won all three games in the round robin to claim the title in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH’s Kamaka Hepa hit a 3 with 25.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to 60-59 with 25.7 seconds remaining in OT.

After a timeout, Mahoney was fouled, and he sank both free throws for a 62-59 lead with 13.2 seconds left in the extra period.

The ’Bows worked the ball downcourt, but Noel Coleman misfired from the right wing. Beon Riley got the offensive rebound, missed a putback, grabbed another rebound, and fed Samuta Avea on the left wing. But Avea’s 3 attempt was off the mark as the final horn sounded.

The teams combined to miss their first eight shots, and it did not get much better as the Bulldogs took a 17-16 lead into the intermission.

It was tied at 12 when Mahoney untied it with the only successful 3 of the first half. The Bulldogs were 8-for-24 on first-half shots, including 1-for-9 on 3s. The ’Bows were 7-for-29 on field-goal attempts, missing their five 3-point shots in the first half.

Looking Back

