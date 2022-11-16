comscore Biden lands in Hawaii, meets Iges after global tour
Top News

Biden lands in Hawaii, meets Iges after global tour

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:49 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HAWAII GOVERNOR’S OFFICE President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Ige at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam today.

    COURTESY HAWAII GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

    President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn Ige at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam today.

President Joe Biden used Gov. David Ige’s cell phone to take a selfie with Ige and First Lady Dawn Ige during a refueling stop today at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

Biden landed on U.S. soil today following a global trip where he made headlines this week vowing an era of cooperation with China.

The Iges have met Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Biden and their spouses and told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a joint interview today that it is an honor to have met presidents and their first ladies.

Dawn Ige said it’s always impressive to see Air Force One land at Hickam and taxi to a stop where presidents greet military members and their families as Biden did today.

Gov. Ige said that Biden thanked Hawaii for spending COVID-era funds as they were intended, including helping struggling families and businesses.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up