Biden lands in Hawaii, meets Iges after global tour

President Joe Biden used Gov. David Ige’s cell phone to take a selfie with Ige and First Lady Dawn Ige during a refueling stop today at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

Biden landed on U.S. soil today following a global trip where he made headlines this week vowing an era of cooperation with China.

The Iges have met Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Biden and their spouses and told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a joint interview today that it is an honor to have met presidents and their first ladies.

Dawn Ige said it’s always impressive to see Air Force One land at Hickam and taxi to a stop where presidents greet military members and their families as Biden did today.

Gov. Ige said that Biden thanked Hawaii for spending COVID-era funds as they were intended, including helping struggling families and businesses.