Hawaii records 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,049 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 365,171.

DOH also reported six more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,722. The deaths reported this week included a boy under 18 years old on Hawaii island who had been hospitalized.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined to 142 compared with 154 reported on Nov. 9.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Nov. 5 to 11) than the week-over-week infection count (Nov. 8 to 14) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 10.0 compared with 10.9 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 5.1% compared with 5.3% the previous week.

By island, there were 749 cases reported on Oahu, 136 on Hawaii island, 79 on Maui, 54 on Kauai, and one on Molokai. Another 30 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.1% of Hawaii residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, while about 42% have been boosted in the last 12 months, health officials said.

A total of 197,118 residents have received the new bivalent booster, representing about 14% of the state’s population.