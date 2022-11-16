Honolulu Zoo welcomes new black rhino from San Diego

The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed a male Eastern black rhinoceros to its African Savanna habitat this week.

The City and County of Honolulu announced the arrival of Kendi, a 2,200-pound, 5-year-old rhinoceros that was flown from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to the Honolulu Zoo Tuesday morning.

Kendi and Aria, a female rhino at the Honolulu Zoo that arrived from San Diego in late September, will be housed in the recently renovated rhino exhibit at the African Savanna near the play apparatus.

The rhinos belong to a population of about 5,500 individuals in a species that is critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

There were less than 800 Eastern black rhinoceros individuals in 2010 — a population decline of more than 90% — because of poaching, but conservation efforts have allowed for the recovery of the species.

“We are very grateful for Pacific Air Cargo’s generous contributions and commitment to animal conservation, and team of staff who assisted with Kendi’s transport, making this the fifth complimentary transport (two giraffes, a hippo and two rhinos) since 2020,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a statement.

Eastern black rhinos are the smaller of two African rhino species, with the other being the white rhino. Black rhinos stand up to 5 feet tall and grow to about 12 feet in length. They can weigh up to 3,000 pounds.

They have a lifespan of about 35 years in the wild and 50 years in human care.