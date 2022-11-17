Heavy rain in east Maui prompts flash flood warning

Heavy rain over the windward portions of east Maui has prompted a flash flood warning for the island this evening.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at around 7 p.m., and it will last until 10:15 p.m. and possibly be extended if necessary. Radar indicated heavy rain in east Maui, and it was falling at a rate of 2-4 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, NWS said.

The rain can lead to flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads properties and other low-lying areas. Public road closures are possible in some areas, and landslides can take place in steep terrain.

Areas that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

NWS is advising the public to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding and to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water on foot or in a vehicle, NWS said.