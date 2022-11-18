Attempted murder case opened after man shot in Kalihi Valley

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation involving a man who sustained a gunshot wound in Kalihi Valley early today.
Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremities in the area of Likelike Highway and Alu Street shortly after 4:15 a.m.
The man was in good condition, police said. The victim’s age was not available at this time.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
