comscore Attempted murder case opened after man shot in Kalihi Valley
Top News

Attempted murder case opened after man shot in Kalihi Valley

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation involving a man who sustained a gunshot wound in Kalihi Valley early today.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremities in the area of Likelike Highway and Alu Street shortly after 4:15 a.m.

The man was in good condition, police said. The victim’s age was not available at this time.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up