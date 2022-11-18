Man, 20, charged with assault in Kalihi shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man after he allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman in Kalihi.

Joshua P. Kemp was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway and place to keep a pistol or revolver. His aggregate bail is set at $50,000.

Honolulu police said a man drove the victim to a hospital at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was seriously injured after she sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Through a police investigation, the man who dropped the victim off at the hospital was identified as the man who shot her, police said.

Police noted the man and woman were in an intimate relationship.

Police arrested Kemp in Kaneohe Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and firearm offenses.