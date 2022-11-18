comscore Man, 20, charged with assault in Kalihi shooting
Top News

Man, 20, charged with assault in Kalihi shooting

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man after he allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman in Kalihi.

Joshua P. Kemp was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway and place to keep a pistol or revolver. His aggregate bail is set at $50,000.

Honolulu police said a man drove the victim to a hospital at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was seriously injured after she sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Through a police investigation, the man who dropped the victim off at the hospital was identified as the man who shot her, police said.

Police noted the man and woman were in an intimate relationship.

Police arrested Kemp in Kaneohe Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and firearm offenses.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up