Firefighters battle blaze at Kaneohe apartment building

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a two-story apartment building in Kaneohe this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:03 a.m. about a building fire at 46-075 Aiipapa Place, according to a news release. Six HFD units staffed with 22 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving at the scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the front of the building, the release said.

A search of the apartment determined no one was home and firefighters had the blaze under control by 10:20 a.m. and extinguished at 10:34 a.m. An HFD fire investigator was working to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimates, the release said.