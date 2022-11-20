MPD arrest man on suspicion of 2nd degree murder

Police this morning arrested a man on suspicion of 2nd degree murder of a woman inside his Molokai home.

Offering few details, the Maui Police Department said 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:46 p.m. Saturday from a male about a possible murder at his residence.

While responding officers found the lifeless body of a female in the residence, the man was nowhere to be found, police said.

However, at 6 this morning, the man returned to his residence and was placed under arrest, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.