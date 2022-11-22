Man, 59, arrested at scene in Waipahu robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 59-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a money transfer business in Waipahu.
The robbery occurred Sunday at Western Union located at Times Supermarket at 94-766 Farrington Highway.
Police said the suspect entered the business at about 12:30 p.m. and claimed he was armed and demanded money.
Officers arrived while the suspect was still there and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
