Man, 59, arrested at scene in Waipahu robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 59-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a money transfer business in Waipahu.

The robbery occurred Sunday at Western Union located at Times Supermarket at 94-766 Farrington Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the business at about 12:30 p.m. and claimed he was armed and demanded money.

Officers arrived while the suspect was still there and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.