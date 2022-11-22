comscore Woman in Molokai murder case sought TRO against suspect
  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:54 pm
    Mariano Garces was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai.

A 43-year-old woman found lifeless at Mariano Garces’ home in Molokai over the weekend had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year, alleging Garces abused her for months, court records show.

Garces, 59, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai. His bail is set at $1 million bail.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call from a male about a possible murder at his residence in Kaunakakai Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman’s lifeless body in the home, the Maui Police Department said.

Police checked the area for the male to no avail.

The male, identified as Garces, returned to his residence the next morning where officers arrested him on suspicion of murder, police said.

Court records show Kaholoaa filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Garces on Feb. 1, alleging Garces choked her, punched her in the face and hit her with a stick on Jan. 31. “I’m afraid of him and feel like he will kill me one day,” she said in the petition.

The February petition indicated the pair was in an intimate relationship for six months. Kaholoaa alleged Garces abused her for the past three months and that the abuse “has not stopped,” the court document said.

Kaholoaa also alleged Garces has a long history of drug use and anger issues and requested Garces seek help via anger management classes and drug court.

Nearly two weeks after the filing, the court terminated the petition after Kaholoaa did not appear at a scheduled hearing to address the petition.

Looking Back

