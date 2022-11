Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seeing the article about people trying to litigate to preserve Haiku Stairs irritated me, again (“City’s work to remove Haiku Stairs delayed,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 20).

After so many attempts to find a manageable and sustainable solution, the removal of the stairs has become a foregone conclusion because of the liability of providing access to a dangerous location. While the city’s plan to remove the stairs might not be smart, this decision nevertheless reflects the desires of our residents.

I’ve lived in Kaneohe since I was 4 years old and listened to all the discussions and heard about all the incidents resulting from illegal access to the stairs. I’m now retired and collect Social Security. We know the Koolau to be slippery, unpredictable, dangerous and not someplace that an untrained hiker should attempt.

Selfies and sharing an exhilarating experience are more important to the people advocating preservation of the stairs than preserving the beauty of our Koolau and the mana it bestows on us.

Enough already. Remove the stairs and let’s get on with dealing with more critical issues facing our city and county.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

