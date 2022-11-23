Hawaii records 1,169 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,169 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 366,340.

DOH also reported 10 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,732.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 149 compared with 142 reported on Nov. 16.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Nov. 12 to 18) than the week-over-week infection count (Nov. 15 to 21) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 10.5 compared to 10.0 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also ticked up slightly, to 5.5% compared with 5.1% the previous week.

By island, there were 870 cases reported on Oahu, 128 on Hawaii island, 100 on Maui, 56 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and one on Lanai. Another 12 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.2% of Hawaii residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, while about 41% have been boosted in the last 12 months, health officials said.

A total of 211,017 residents have received the new bivalent booster, representing 14.8% of the state’s population.