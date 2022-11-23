comscore Man, 38, arrested after man robbed of scooter in Waikiki
Top News

Man, 38, arrested after man robbed of scooter in Waikiki

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 46-year-old man with a metal pipe and took his scooter in Waikiki Tuesday.

The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 1:20 p.m.

About an hour later, police located the suspect at Ala Moana Beach Park and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany at World Cup

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up