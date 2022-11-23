Man, 38, arrested after man robbed of scooter in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 46-year-old man with a metal pipe and took his scooter in Waikiki Tuesday.

The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 1:20 p.m.

About an hour later, police located the suspect at Ala Moana Beach Park and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.