Man, 38, arrested after man robbed of scooter in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 46-year-old man with a metal pipe and took his scooter in Waikiki Tuesday.
The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 1:20 p.m.
About an hour later, police located the suspect at Ala Moana Beach Park and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
