Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022: What’s open, closed on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed over the Thanksgiving holiday? Here’s your guide to mall hours, attractions and more on Oahu.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)
>> Federal offices
>> State offices
>> City and county offices
>> All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers
SCHOOLS (CLOSED)
>> Hawaii public schools closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday
>> University of Hawaii system
PUBLIC SERVICES (VARIES)
>> All public libraries and support offices closed Thanksgiving.
>> Open markets are closed Thanksgiving.
>> Blood Bank of Hawaii will be closed Thanksgiving but will open Black Friday.
>> Hawaiian Humane Society (adoption services) closed Thanksgiving but reopens Black Friday.
>> Municipal golf courses are open.
>> Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed Thanksgiving.
FINANCIAL SERVICES (VARIES)
>> American Savings Bank (all departments and branches closed Thanksgiving)
>> Bank of Hawaii (closed Thanksgiving)
>> Central Pacific Bank (all branches and Customer Service center closed Thanksgiving)
>> First Hawaiian Bank (closed Thanksgiving)
>> Hawaii National Bank (closed Thanksgiving)
>> Territorial Savings Bank (closed Thanksgiving)
>> Most savings and loans
>> Stock brokerages
SHOPPING MALLS
(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours. Check websites for details.)
>> Ala Moana Center will be closed Thanksgiving, but select stores and restaurants will be open such as Foodland Farms and Longs Drugs. The mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
>> Kahala Mall will be open Thanksgiving Day with select merchants offering special hours. The mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday, but some stores may open earlier.
>> International Market Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving and Black Friday, according to its website. Restaurant and store hours may vary.
>> Windward Mall, Pearlridge Center and Ka Makana Alii will be closed Thanksgiving. The malls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be closed Thanksgiving. The mall will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday.
ATTRACTIONS
>> Honolulu Zoo
>> Parks and botanical gardens (View the website)
>> Waikiki Aquarium offers special Thanksgiving hours (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
>> Bishop Museum will be closed Thanksgiving, but opens Black Friday at 9 a.m.
OTHER
>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule (View the schedule);
>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;
>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);
>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;
>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill open; View more details);
>> The U.S. Postal Service offices are closed Thanksgiving Day.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.