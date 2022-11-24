Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022: What’s open, closed on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed over the Thanksgiving holiday? Here’s your guide to mall hours, attractions and more on Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City and county offices

>> All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Hawaii public schools closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday

>> University of Hawaii system

PUBLIC SERVICES (VARIES)

>> All public libraries and support offices closed Thanksgiving.

>> Open markets are closed Thanksgiving.

>> Blood Bank of Hawaii will be closed Thanksgiving but will open Black Friday.

>> Hawaiian Humane Society (adoption services) closed Thanksgiving but reopens Black Friday.

>> Municipal golf courses are open.

>> Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed Thanksgiving.

FINANCIAL SERVICES (VARIES)

>> American Savings Bank (all departments and branches closed Thanksgiving)

>> Bank of Hawaii (closed Thanksgiving)

>> Central Pacific Bank (all branches and Customer Service center closed Thanksgiving)

>> First Hawaiian Bank (closed Thanksgiving)

>> Hawaii National Bank (closed Thanksgiving)

>> Territorial Savings Bank (closed Thanksgiving)

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

SHOPPING MALLS

(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours. Check websites for details.)

>> Ala Moana Center will be closed Thanksgiving, but select stores and restaurants will be open such as Foodland Farms and Longs Drugs. The mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

>> Kahala Mall will be open Thanksgiving Day with select merchants offering special hours. The mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday, but some stores may open earlier.

>> International Market Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving and Black Friday, according to its website. Restaurant and store hours may vary.

>> Windward Mall, Pearlridge Center and Ka Makana Alii will be closed Thanksgiving. The malls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be closed Thanksgiving. The mall will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday.

ATTRACTIONS

>> Honolulu Zoo

>> Parks and botanical gardens (View the website)

>> Waikiki Aquarium offers special Thanksgiving hours (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

>> Bishop Museum will be closed Thanksgiving, but opens Black Friday at 9 a.m.

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule (View the schedule);

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill open; View more details);

>> The U.S. Postal Service offices are closed Thanksgiving Day.