Corrections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 pm
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Honolulu police arrested a 59-year-old man after he allegedly attempted Sunday to rob MB Remittance Center Hawaii Ltd., next to Times Supermarket in Waipahu.

A police brief published on Page B2 Wednesday inaccurately reported the name of the money transfer business.

