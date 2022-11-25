GAME DAY BLOG: Kahuku plays Punahou for Open Division state football championship

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
——
Kahuku vs. Punahou – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser
Defending state champion Kahuku will put its 21-game winning streak against Hawaii opponents on the line tonight against Punahou in the championship game of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships in the Open Division at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.
Kickofff is 7 p.m. Tickets (4,500) for the game were sold out as of 10:25 this morning.
Kahuku (11-2) can become the first school to win 10 state football championships since the first tournament was held in 1999 with a win in a rematch of a game won by the Red Raiders, 27-20, at Carlton E. Weimer Field on Sept. 3.
The Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time in state finals against the Buffanblu (9-1).
Punahou has won two state championships in school history and last appeared in a final in 2014, when it lost to a McKenzie Milton-led Mililani team 53-45.
For more previewing the game, check out Thursday’s feature story in the Star-Advertiser as well as how the two teams match up.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.