GAME DAY BLOG: Kahuku plays Punahou for Open Division state football championship

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

Kahuku vs. Punahou – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser

Defending state champion Kahuku will put its 21-game winning streak against Hawaii opponents on the line tonight against Punahou in the championship game of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships in the Open Division at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Kickofff is 7 p.m. Tickets (4,500) for the game were sold out as of 10:25 this morning.

Kahuku (11-2) can become the first school to win 10 state football championships since the first tournament was held in 1999 with a win in a rematch of a game won by the Red Raiders, 27-20, at Carlton E. Weimer Field on Sept. 3.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time in state finals against the Buffanblu (9-1).

Punahou has won two state championships in school history and last appeared in a final in 2014, when it lost to a McKenzie Milton-led Mililani team 53-45.

For more previewing the game, check out Thursday’s feature story in the Star-Advertiser as well as how the two teams match up.