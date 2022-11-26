Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kailua house fire

A house in Kailua caught fire early Friday morning, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage to the property and its contents, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a press release.

Six units with 22 personnel responded to the fire at 933 Punahelu Street. When the first unit arrived at 4:24 a.m., firefighters saw smoke pouring from the front of the single-story building.

The blaze was brought under control at 4:34 a.m. and extinguished at 4:47 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Bystanders reported that the house was abandoned and a search for occupants revealed no one was inside the structure.

The cause of the fire was classified as “incendiary,” the release said, meaning it was intentionally set.

The incident has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Section, the release said.