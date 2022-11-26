Honolulu firefighters extinguish Waialae house fire

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a house fire in Waialae on Friday afternoon.

Around a quarter till 4, HFD sent 39 personnel to 4995 Kalanianaole Hwy. in Waialae, where they found thick smoke rising from a single-story residence, an HFD press release said.

Fire fighters quelled the flames by 4:05 p.m. No one was hurt. One occupant was referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The HFD fire investigator was dispatched to the scene to figure out what caused the fire and estimate the damage done. An update will follow when the investigation is complete, the release said.