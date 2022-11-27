HFD rescue fatigued hiker from Wailupe Gulch Trail summit

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker who became fatigued on the Wailupe Gulch Trail in Aina Haina this afternoon.

HFD reported that it received a 911 call at 3:23 p.m. regarding an injured hiker. HFD sent four units, staffed with 12 personnel. The first unit arrived at 3:41 p.m. and investigated further.

Firefighters found that a male and female in their 30s had been hiking for four hours, when the man became too fatigued to descend the trail on his own. The pair were airlifted from the trail’s summit at 4:26 p.m..

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>> Plan your hike by informing others of your plan, hiking with a partner, gathering information about the trail and assessing your capabilities.

>> During the hike, stay on the trail, stay together, avoid undue risks and watch the time.

>> In an emergency, call 911, stay visible, noisy, calm and in place.