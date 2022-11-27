High surf advisory in effect for most Hawaiian islands

A high surf advisory is in effect today until early Monday morning for the north- and east-facing shores of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and for the north- and west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, a large north-northeast swell will produce elevated, rough surf along most north- and east-facing shores of the smaller islands then gradually lower later tonight. Forecasters said there will be elevated surf along the north and west shores of Hawaii island.

Forecasters said to expect large, breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet along the north shores, and waves of 8 to 12 feet along the eastern shores. On Hawaii island, waves are expected to reach up to 11 feet along the western shores. Moderate, strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous, forecasters said.

The high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

“Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out,” according to the advisory.