Honolulu firefighters rescue woman from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker who ran out of daylight at the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Aina Haina this evening.

HFD reported that it received a 911 call at 5:10 p.m. regarding a hiker who was in distress. HFD sent four units, staffed with 12 personnel. The first unit arrived at 5:20 p.m. and investigated further.

Firefighters found that a female in her 30s had started her hike at 1:25 p.m. and was unable to descend from the summit because of limited daylight. The woman was airlifted at 5:45 p.m. and taken to a landing zone that firefighters had established at nearby Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>> Plan your hike by informing others of your plan, hiking with a partner, gathering information about the trail and assessing your capabilities.

>> During the hike, stay on the trail, stay together, avoid undue risks and watch the time.

>> In an emergency, call 911, stay visible, noisy, calm and in place.