Honolulu firefighters rescue woman from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker who ran out of daylight at the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Aina Haina this evening.
HFD reported that it received a 911 call at 5:10 p.m. regarding a hiker who was in distress. HFD sent four units, staffed with 12 personnel. The first unit arrived at 5:20 p.m. and investigated further.
Firefighters found that a female in her 30s had started her hike at 1:25 p.m. and was unable to descend from the summit because of limited daylight. The woman was airlifted at 5:45 p.m. and taken to a landing zone that firefighters had established at nearby Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.
HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:
>> Plan your hike by informing others of your plan, hiking with a partner, gathering information about the trail and assessing your capabilities.
>> During the hike, stay on the trail, stay together, avoid undue risks and watch the time.
>> In an emergency, call 911, stay visible, noisy, calm and in place.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.