comscore Man, 30, in serious condition after gunshot wound in Kalihi
Top News

Man, 30, in serious condition after gunshot wound in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:59 pm
A man described to be in his 30s is in serious condition after an apparent gunshot wound to his arm, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report. No other injuries were reported.

According to the EMS report, the shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. today at 720 North King St., which is listed as the address of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Kalihi.

EMS personnel treated the patient and transported him to an emergency room.

No other details were immediately available.

