Flood watch in effect for all islands through this evening

A flood watch has been issued for all main Hawaiian isles through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible for all main Hawaiian islands through this afternoon.

Forecasters expect a surface trough and associated deep moisture to move northward through the isles today. The potential for slow-moving showers to develop remains, officials said, possibly resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.

Officials say flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams.

Showers are expected to move over the islands from the south, officials said, so leeward and urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The state Health Department, meanwhile, has issued a brown water advisory for the island of Maui. Rain and high surf have resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, and other associated flood debris.

An ashfall advisory issued earlier this morning for Hawaii island and its surrounding waters, meanwhile, has been canceled.

But NWS advises people to remain mindful of the potential for low air quality due to vog.