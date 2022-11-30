Hawaii records 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,012 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 367,352.

DOH also reported five more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,737. All deaths were among male Oahu residents ranging in age from their 40s to 80s.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined to 137 compared with 149 reported on Nov. 23.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Nov. 19 to 25) than the week-over-week infection count (Nov. 22 to 28) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 9.6 compared to 10.5 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate, however, increased to 6.3% compared with 5.5% the previous week.

By island, there were 736 cases reported on Oahu, 108 on Hawaii island, 102 on Maui, 36 on Kauai, four on Molokai, and three on Lanai. Another 23 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.