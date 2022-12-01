High surf warning for north, west shores of smaller isles

A high surf warning has been issued for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north facing shores of Maui through 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says a large west-northwest swell is expected to peak late this afternoon, bringing surf to 20 to 26 feet before lowering to 18 to 24 feet on Friday.

The public should beware of very strong, breaking waves and powerful currents, and stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts.

The breaking waves can also make navigating channels dangerous, and entering or leaving them should be postponed until the surf subsides.

A high surf advisory is also in place for the west facing shores of Hawaii island from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials say surf along the Kona and Kohala coasts is expected to rise to 6 to 8 feet tonight and hold through Friday, and that strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

Another surf advisory for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north facing shores of Maui, starts 6 a.m. Friday and lasts through 6 p.m. Friday.